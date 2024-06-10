“Your band doesn’t want you back… You’re literally the most insufferable human being of all time”: Ronnie Radke hits out at Sebastian Bach amid ongoing feud

Ronnie Radke has called out Sebastian Bach for claiming to not know the Falling In Reverse singer amid an ongoing feud between the two rock vocalists.

Their ongoing rift originally occurred in 2022 when Bach, among others, criticised Falling In Reverse for cancelling a show after laptops they use for their set went missing. In a music video for the band’s track, Watch The World Burn, a Bach look-alike can be seen being hit by laptops raining from the sky.

In a new fan-led Q&A with Metal Hammer, Bach now says he doesn’t know who Ronnie Radke is. “The only way I know that name is from the internet, so they might as well be a Republican politician or a reality TV show star or YouTuber,” he says.

“Whatever opinion someone has on the internet, for me to give a shit, I would have to respect their music first. And I have never heard one note of that band [Falling In Reverse]. The only reason I know them is because they seem to love their computers more than real rock ‘n’ roll.”

In Radke’s response video, he says (via Loudwire), “Sebastian, you know exactly who I am. You talked a lot of crap about me for years. Also, another reason why I know you’re lying is because this is Elvis Baskette [photo of producer appears on screen].

“And I know you know who that is because he did your newest album. And Elvis Baskette did Dying Is Your Latest Fashion from Escape the Fate [Radke’s former band]. He did three or four albums of my first albums. And he probably had them hanging all over his walls and stuff. And I’m sure my name got brought up a few times since I’ve known Elvis since I was literally a teenager.”

He adds, “So this whole pretending that you don’t know I exist is just so phony, just like everything else. That’s why nobody likes you. Your band doesn’t want you back. They never want you back. You’re literally the most insufferable human being of all time – with terrible vocals.”

Bach has not responded to the video at the time of writing. Bach is currently on tour, and Falling In Reverse will hit the road in August.