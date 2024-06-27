Ryan Adams reignites Jason Isbell feud by claiming his concert “sounded like someone yelling at you for two f**king hours”

Ryan Adams has lashed out at his former friend, country star Jason Isbell, following his recent concert at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Armed with his acoustic guitar, Adams took the stage at the 600-seat theatre, singing: “This concert’s a lot like if you went to see Jason Isbell, but all the songs are really good and you didn’t leave, and it didn’t sounded like somebody was yelling at you for two fucking hours”

He also threw shade at Isbell for his “suspiciously Molly Hatchet-sounding guitar” before continuing, “Fuck you Jason Isbell.”

Despite the acrimony, the pair used to be close friends over a decade ago. Adams played a pivotal role in getting Isbell sober and to rehab in 2012 and Isbell’s first performance after rehab was as an opening act for Adams. Isbell was originally scheduled to produce Adam’s 2013 album Southeastern before Dave Cobb took over due to scheduling conflicts.

Their friendship began to unravel in 2019 when the The New York Times ran a #MeToo piece on Adams that alleged harassing and abusive behaviour from Adams towards numerous women.

“Adams dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex. In some cases, they said, he would turn domineering and vengeful, jerking away his offers of support when spurned, and subjecting women to emotional and verbal abuse, and harassment in texts and on social media,” the article reported.

The musician was also accused of having sexual conversations with a 14-year-old fan in 2013 and exposing himself during video calls. Adams eventually issued a public apology, along with a denial of some of the allegations, stating: “I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.”

I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) February 13, 2019

Come 2020, Isbell – who previously said he believed the women who accused Adams – told GQ that he no longer kept in touch with the singer: “The situation with Ryan and with the Times story made me rethink my friendships with other men and how much we’re actually sharing with each other. And I think it really helped me redefine, you know, what kind of a friend I want to be to somebody,” he said.