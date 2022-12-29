Sam Fender “not too keen” on Bruce Springsteen comparison: “I don’t just rip him off”

The 28-year-old concedes, though, that he “can see where the crossover comes”.

Sam Fender has dismissed comparisons to Bruce Springsteen despite being a huge fan of The Boss himself.

Fender — who’s often nicknamed the “Geordie Springsteen” — is quoted by The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column as saying: “I’m not too keen on that tag. I feel I would rather be me. It’s like, ‘hang on, I don’t just rip him off, I have ripped off loads of other people’.

“You take bits from everything as a musician,” Fender continued. “I have a saxophone and I am from a working-class town and I speak about working-class life, so it is easy to get stuck in.”

That said, the 28-year-old North Shields singer-songwriter concedes that he “can see where the crossover comes”.

Comparisons between the two artists have been rife since Fender’s debut, given his rock and roll sound and songwriting tales of growing up in a forgotten blue collar town.

He previously addressed the pressures that came with the “Geordie Springsteen” tag back in 2019, saying, “That is stupid, I’ve had one album out and I’m like a shit version of Springsteen.”

“The comparisons are just stupid, he is one of the greatest songwriters ever, he’s had 19 albums out and I’ve had one album out. I’m like a shit, north-eastern, Geordie version. I’m actually waiting for the court case for when he comes to get us for all of the songs I’ve ripped off.”

In other news, the Seventeen Going Under rocker has also announced that he will be supporting Springsteen and The E Street Band for two upcoming shows in Italy next year.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Fender wrote, “I’m thinking about the moment [Springsteen’s] music first resonated with me when I was a teenager! Next year I’m opening up for him in Italy. What the fuck is going on?”