Sammy Hagar on rumoured Van Halen tribute event: “It’s really not Van Halen without Eddie.”

Former Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar has spoken out on rumours of a tribute event for the band.

The news of a rumoured tribute event came from ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted, when speaking to The Palm Beach Post back in April he spoke of an offer from Alex Van Halen for him to join the line up as bassist for the an all-star event which was said to have Joe Satriani as lead guitarist. In the interview Newsted said, “How could you? There’s nobody that can top it, so how do you show it honour? I didn’t want it to be viewed as a money grab. And then it kind of just all fizzled.”

Since the rumours began, the topic of the tribute event has caused much debate and controversy amongst both fans and artists. Now, frontman Hagar has spoken out on if he would ever participate in such event.

In an interview with News Herald, Hagar said, “What’s that about, Jason Newsted playing bass for Van Halen? Great guy. Great musician. But in Van Halen? No, not when Mikey’s still here and alive to do it.”

Hagar confirmed that he’d already been approached with an offer by the Van Halen management, but he ended up refusing. He continued, “I’m so happy with everything I’m doing now, I don’t think I’d go back there. Maybe if Alex [Van Halen] was interested, it might be something to talk about, with him and Mikey and a superstar guitar player. But it’s really not Van Halen without Eddie, so…I just don’t know.”

Sammy Hagar is set to release a new album at the end of September this year under Sammy Hagar And The Circle, you can find out more and get tickets for his upcoming shows here.