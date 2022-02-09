See Dave play a flame-throwing guitar at the BRITs after winning Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act

Last night’s BRIT Awards showcased a rather pyromaniacal performance from Dave, who took home the award for Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act. He followed his award win with a performance of his track In The Fire, featuring a lot of, well, fire.

Following his win for the category, Dave closed the show with a rendition of In The Fire – complete with track’s featured guests appearing onstage. Giggs, Ghetts, Fredo and Meekz all joined Dave and a full gospel choir to perform their respective verses.

The end of the song saw Dave and his guitarist each take up a flamethrower-equipped guitar for the song’s solo, with metres-long blasts of fire colliding in mid-air throughout.

See the insane spectacle for yourself below.

The 2022 BRIT Awards’ biggest winner was Adele, who took home Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year and And Album Of The Year. Non-Adele winners included Sam Fender, for Best Rock/Alternative Act, Little Simz for Best New Artist and Wolf Alice for Best Group.

Dave won out against AJ Tracey, Central Cee, Ghetts and Little Simz, who were also nominated for Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act.