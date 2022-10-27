Serj Tankian is “not very interested” in doing a System Of A Down tour

Serj Tankian has been quick to dismiss rumours about an upcoming System Of A Down tour, citing health issues and a personal lack of interest.

The frontman addressed his views towards touring during an interview with Metal Injection on Tuesday (25 October).

“Doing the same thing over and over again in terms of touring, it’s something I’m not very interested in doing at this time,” he said. “Not just for System, for my own stuff, for orchestra or solo stuff.”

The frontman also credits previous ‘health issues’ as a major contributing factor, as well as saying that a full tour would impact him on an ‘artistic’ level.

“I also had back surgery last year [… so there] are health issues that are affecting my mobility. I mean, I walk fine and I’m able to do stuff and I could perform. But the travel of a tour really, really affects me at this point.”

“To be honest with you, it’s not in my creative purview,” he adds. “When you’re doing a full tour, those first two or three shows are really exciting [… but then] it becomes Groundhog Day. You still have fun because it’s a different audience, different city and all that, but it becomes a bit automatic, mechanical, a bit. And to me, that’s redundant artistically. Having one show that’s in a special place, done in a special way, is more interesting.”

Rumours of an upcoming tour were first sparked during an interview with Kyle Meredith earlier this week. Here, the frontman claimed that the band have a new development set for 2023, and are due to make an “announcement” soon.

Eager fans initially predicted that this announcement may have been a tour to celebrate Toxicity (which had its twentieth anniversary in 2021), and Steal This Album! (which will reach the same milestone next year).