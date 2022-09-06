Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock to play on Blondie‘s new album

Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock will appear on Blondie’s new album while Leigh Foxx recuperates from a back injury suffered in April.

Matlock stepped in for Foxx following Foxx’ back injury during Blondie’s April 2022 UK and US tour, and has now been confirmed to play bass on Blondie’s upcoming follow-up to their 2017 record Pollinator. In an interview with Classic Pop magazine, guitarist Chris Stein shared, “Glen has just been great. Unlike Pollinator, we’re mostly keeping this album in-house: it’s just the band and Glen playing on it. He’s fitted right in.”

No further details about Blondie’s new record have been shared so far.

Blondie recently released a rediscovered home recording of a song called ‘Mr Sightseer’ in August. The 1978 recording had never made it out of the demo process, but was mastered by Michael Graves as part of the band’s first ever authorised box set archive, Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982.

The box set features 124 tracks, including 36 which were previously unreleased, as well as remasters of original analog tapes from London’s famous Abbey Road Studios.

Sex Pistols’ notorious anti-monarchy anthem God Save the Queen topped charts 45 years after being denied number one as fans ironically observed the Platinum Jubilee weekend on June 3. The hit, which takes its title from the British national anthem, was first released in 1977 to coincide with the Queen’s Silver Jubilee celebrations and was released again to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones once said of the 1977 hit: “I’ve never had any connection to the monarchy, to be honest. It meant nothing to me, still doesn’t. So to me it was just a laugh, it was a giggle. I didn’t realise it would offend a lot of English people. They took it personally. It was a stab against the Queen.”