Platinum Jubilee: The Sex Pistols launch commemorative God Save The Queen coin and NFT

In honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee, set to be celebrated later this week, punk pioneers Sex Pistols have announced that they have created a special “Pistol Mint Commemorative Coin” to mark the occasion.

Drawing inspiration from the £1 coin, the nickel-plated piece of merchandise features the iconic Union Jack Flag artwork designed by Jamie Reid, topped with enamel colour infills and raised sections of stamped iron.

While the front of the commemorative coin bears Reid’s Union Jack design, the reverse features the artist’s depiction of the Queen, showing her wearing, what the press release refers to as, “her lesser-known lip piercing”.

Those lucky enough to secure one of the issues will not only receive the coin in an equally lavish cushioned sapphire velvet box, with a silver-embossed front face design but also be given a bonus NFT with the purchase.

These digital counterparts to the coin feature various designs which will be randomly assigned upon minting – all of which can be redeemed via The Pistol Mint. In addition, each NFT will be minted using the Palm Network: an ecosystem for NFTs that offers a 99.9% reduction in energy consumption in comparison to other platforms, meaning each digital token has a near-zero carbon footprint, which goes at least some way to making a commemorative coin and NFT a little more punk.

Alongside these two new launches in honour of the Platinum Jubilee, Sex Pistols will also be reissuing their notorious 1970s hit God Save The Queen on two special vinyl records.

News of these commemorative releases comes in light of the Sex Pistols-inspired mini-series, Pistol, which was released yesterday. Directed by Danny Boyle, the show was recently the centre of controversy following the band’s frontman John Lydon’s overt opposition to the series.

The commemorative Jubilee coin is available to pre-order on the Sex Pistols’ website.