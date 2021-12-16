Sheeran By Lowden launches signature = guitar to celebrate new album

In celebration of the release of Ed Sheeran’s new album =, Lowden Guitars has once again teamed up with the singer-songwriter for a Sheeran By Lowden acoustic.

The new = guitar is limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide. It bears the Sheeran By Lowden W body size, with a body made from figured walnut back and sides and a sitka spruce top.

Signature appointments include a maple inlay of an equals symbol at the seventh fret, and a butterfly insignia on the truss rod cover and neck heel cap.

George Lowden said of the new instrument and their collaboration: “We have been honoured over the past years that Ed has chosen to play Lowden guitars both on-stage and in studio. We are delighted to have established a close ongoing relationship and are proud that Ed entrusted us to create the Sheeran by Lowden range of guitars which will be played by him and enjoyed by a number of his fans around the world.”

The limited-edition instrument does not have a price yet, however you can register your interest to be notified when it’s up for sale over at sheeranguitars.com.

= is Sheeran’s fourth studio record, and was released on 29 October of this year. It was preceded by lead singles Bad Habits, Overpass Graffiti and Shivers.