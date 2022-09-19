Simon McBride confirmed as Deep Purple’s full-time guitarist after Steve Morse’s departure

Deep Purple have announced that following an abundant summer of touring together, guitarist Simon McBride will be joining the band as a permanent member.

“We are thrilled that Simon has agreed to join,” said the band in a statement. “Simon’s playing is up there with the greats. Of course, Steve can’t be replaced, the same as Ritchie [Blackmore], and Steve has a long legacy with Deep Purple. In Simon we have not found a replacement, but an extraordinarily talented and exciting guitarist in his own right.”

“The reception from audiences over the Summer has already been great and we are looking forward to the forthcoming dates in the UK and Europe across the rest of the year. It is clear that Simon also holds great respect for those before him. We are all excited for what the years to come hold for the band.”

McBride, who initially joined Deep Purple earlier this year as a fill-in for Morse, also commented on his permanent addition to the rock outfit, saying “I’m very happy to be asked to join the band. At the start of the pandemic if someone would have said to me that I was going to be the new guitarist in Deep Purple I would have just laughed, but here we are and it’s happening.”

“Deep Purple has a history of great guitarists so I’m very honoured to be asked to be part of that. They are all amazing musicians and more importantly, I have become very good friends with the guys so I can’t wait to continue touring and even perhaps some writing and recording.”

In July, following a temporary hiatus, Deep Purple guitarist Steve Morse announced that he will be leaving the band for good to take care of his wife Janine, who is battling cancer.

Deep Purple will kick off their European tour next month in Trondheim, Norway. Tickets are on sale now at deeppurple.com