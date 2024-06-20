Slash says 2025 is “all about Guns N’ Roses”, teases potential tour next summer

2024 might have been a busy year for Slash, but 2025 will be “all about Guns N’ Roses”, he says.

Speaking in a new interview with Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights, Slash – whose blues album, Orgy of the Damned, arrived last month – teases some of the plans GN’R has in store for fans once he and the other members wrap up their activities for the year.

“I’m going into the studio with the Conspirators, getting a new record done. And then after that, 2025 is all about Guns N’ Roses,” he says.

“We’re trying to get some things going with that. I think there’s a small tour in the summertime next year. I heard a rumour about that anyway, so that’s going to be focused on that. But prior to that, it’s the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour, and then the Conspirators.”

Slash adds that he is always looking to stay busy for “it keeps me out of trouble, as they say.”

For now, the Guns N’ Roses axeman is set to hit the road in July in support of Orgy of the Damned as part of his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour. Alongside Slash, artists including Keb’ Mo, ZZ Ward, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph, Warren Haynes Band, and more will feature during the trek.

Last month, Slash revealed that Guns N’ Roses are “trying” to make a new album — a revelation that sent the fandom abuzz given that their last full-length record was 2008’s Chinese Democracy (which did not feature Slash).

The guitarist also recently released a $14,999 Gibson signature guitar that’s based on the “beautiful and killer-sounding” 1963 ES-335 Gibson he used for “more than a few songs” on his new blues LP.

Arriving in a Vintage Sunburst finish with Murphy Lab Light Aging to match his original, the Custom Slash 1963 ES-335 Collector’s Edition is sounded with unpotted Custombucker Alnico 2 humbuckers and is limited to just 50 units.