Slash and Billy Gibbons to lead star-studded Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute at CMT Awards

The event comes just weeks after Gary Rossington, the band’s guitarist and last original member, had passed away.

Slash and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons will be headlining a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Joined by Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers, country singer Cody Johnson, guitarist Warren Haynes and more, the pair will be performing two songs in a multi-genre salute to the Southern Rock legends. And given that this is the CMT Music Awards, it’s no surprise the tribute will also feature several country stars such as LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd.

“The celebration comes 50 years after the launch of the band’s debut album, following the recent passing of final original group member, guitarist Gary Rossington,” a statement reads.

The event will also double as a memoriam for the late Rossington, who died earlier this month at the age of 71. His wife and Skynyrd backing vocalist Dale Krantz Rossington will be attending the awards ceremony along with more recent band members Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlock.

Founded in 1964, the band released five albums before members Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, and Cassie Gaines were killed in a plane crash in 1977.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air on Sunday, 2 April at 8PM ET/PT on CBS live from Austin’s Moody Center. It will be available to stream via Paramount+, with Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini as co-hosts for the evening.

In other news, Lynryd Skynyrd’s farewell tour will resume in late April. Tickets to their upcoming shows are available here.