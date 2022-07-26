Slash buys mystery guitar from little guitar shop in Morecambe

Staff at a lesser-known guitar shop in the small town of Morecambe were left stunned after Slash, one of the most famous rock guitarists of all time, got in contact to purchase his latest axe.

Most renowned for his extensive work with Guns N’ Roses and, more recently, his solo project alongside Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy, the guitarist contacted Promenade Music in Lancashire via email last week, saying that he wanted to buy a guitar directly from the store.

“We love all our customers, but I think for a shop on Morecambe Promenade to have one of the biggest rock guitar players in the world as a customer is just unbelievable, and very exciting for the staff,” David Wood, the store’s owner, said when speaking with Beyond Radio.

Once receiving the purchase, the musician once again contacted Promenade Music, thanking the employees for their service and stating that he wished he knew about the store when recently embarking on his tour of the UK with Guns N’ Roses.

Unable to confirm the type of guitar purchased by the rock legend, the owner instead described his response to Slash’s email, stating that he has invited the musician into the store for tea whenever he is next in the area.

While the exact model bought still remains a mystery, fans on social media have already begun speculating that the order may have been a pedal steel guitar.

