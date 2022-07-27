Watch: Slash slays band audition with Guns N’ Roses riff in new Capital One commercial

Slash and his guitar chops are the latest duo to star in a humorous Capital One Bank commercial.

Opening with its standard campaign line “With no fees or minimums and no overdraft fees, banking with Capital One is the easiest decision in the history of decisions, even easier than this,” the ad then cuts to a scene where the Guns N’ Roses guitarist is auditioning for a young band in what appears to be a loft.

Dressed in full black leather attire and armed with his favourite top hat and Les Paul, Slash plays the soaring riff from the iconic 1987 track Sweet Child O’ Mine before he is stopped pretty much immediately and told “you’re in.”

To which the guitarist responds in dude-like fashion, “aw, cool.”

The commercial ends with the other musicians walking out of the room in defeat as Slash continues to rock on his guitar.

In other news, Slash has confirmed that new music from Guns N’ Roses is coming soon in an interview where he revealed that the band have been hard at work on a new studio album.

“There’s new Guns material coming out as we speak, and we’ll probably keep putting it out until the entire record’s worth of stuff is done and then put it out solid,” he said. “It’s cool. I’m enjoying working on the stuff and having a good time doing it.”