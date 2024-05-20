Slash reveals Guns N’ Roses are “trying” to make a new album

Slash has revealed that Guns N’ Roses are “trying” to make a new album, saying he’s “working with them in that capacity”.

The rock legends have not put out a full-length record since 2008’s Chinese Democracy, which did not feature Slash. While he has reunited with Axl Rose and co. in 2016 and released several new tracks (Absurd, Hard Skool, Perhaps, The General) since then, there have been no announcements about another GNR album. Until now.

In a new interview with the Daily Star [via Music News], Slash was asked why Rose and his Conspirators collaborator Myles Kennedy did not appear on his recent solo record Orgy Of The Damned. To which the guitarist replied: “It was my own side thing, so I wasn’t dragging my own guys in.”

“Guns N’ Roses are trying to make their own record and I’m working with them in that capacity but this didn’t involve anyone else,” he added.

Released last week (17 May), Slash’s Orgy Of The Damned features a star-studded list of collaborators including Iggy Pop, Chris Stapleton, Demi Lovato, Paul Rodgers, Chris Robinson, Beth Hart, Gary Clark Jr., and Billy Gibbons. The album’s lead single — a cover of Howlin’ Wolf’s Killing Floor — also features AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson and Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler on harmonica.

Slash, who recently wrapped up a joint tour with Myles Kennedy & The Co-Conspirators, previously spoke about the best part of getting back together with the GNR gang.

“I think the biggest thing was getting past this horrible black cloud that was perpetuating, having to do with me and Axl. We had a lot of issues born out of third-party stuff,” he told Rolling Stone. “It was very insidious, and the longer we didn’t talk, the more it got blown out of proportion. But the more significant part was, when Axl and Duff and I first got into a room playing, it was just like this fucking thing that I can’t even really verbally describe.”

“It was like, ‘Whoa, that’s what that is.’ Then, just to go out and play together, it’s like, I wonder how the fuck we got into that mess that we were in in the ’90s.”