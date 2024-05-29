“No one’s ambitions are limos and f**king hot chicks”: Slash on why the rock scene will see an imminent revival

Slash has expressed his optimism about the future of rock and it’s patrons, saying unlike the ’90s, “no one’s ambitions are limos and fucking hot chicks”.

Speaking about his newly released blues solo record Orgy of the Damned in a recent interview with MNPR Magazine, the Guns N’ Roses guitar man admits that he wishes the rock scene was as “vibrant” as the blues.

“I love what’s going on in the blues scene. It’s really vibrant right now,” Slash says. “I wish the rock scene was similar. [Laughs] The blues scene’s great. I think there’s a lot of really exciting players in that area.”

“I see that there is some – a lot of kids that are doing rock and roll on their own now, away from the record companies and away from all the bullshit that was going on in the ‘90s and in the first decade of the millennium.”

“They’re creating their own music for themselves,” he explains, adding that the focus on artistry over material success is what will lead to a revival of the genre.

“No one’s trying to make money from it. No one’s trying to get a big record deal. No one’s ambitions are limos and fucking hot chicks – it’s all about the music, and it’s really important because I think that’s what’s gonna bring the rock scene back around. And that rock scene will always be there. Anyway, but so that’s sort of cool.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Slash also reveals his personal playlist, saying: “All things considered, I’m still listening, more or less, to a lot of the artists I’ve been listening to.“

“The new Black Crowes record’s [Happiness Bastards] great, the new Queens of the Stone Age record’s [In Times New Roman…] great. And there’s a couple other ones. So it’s nothing super new and exciting, but there are new records coming out that I’m listening to.”