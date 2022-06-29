Slash announces VR concert featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

Slash has partnered with Groove Science Studios’ virtual reality music platform Soundscape VR for the Live at Studios 60 virtual reality concert featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators.

The performance, which can be experienced now via Soundscape VR’s Magic Mirror Musical Metaverse, sees Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators playing all 10 songs from their most recent record 4.

Those interested can sign up for free from their Steam VR and Oculus Home devices and can opt to experience other Magic Mirror events that will be listed on Soundscape VR’s website.

Advertisement

Preview a snippet from the Live at Studios 60 virtual reality concert below:

Slash and Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators last released April Fool, the second single from their fourth studio album 4 via Gibson Records on 10 February, a day before the 10-track album debuted on streaming platforms.

In an interview with Guitar.com about the record, Slash called 4 the most authentic SMKC album he’s ever made, explaining, “… Every time we do a record, it seems to evolve or improve on the previous one. With the songwriting and performance, it’s never stuck in one place or going backwards.”

“But yeah, this time we’ve been able to capture the band in its essence. Getting that energy of what the band is about.”

Slash also praised songwriting partner Myles Kennedy in the interview, describing the singer as “a sweetheart of a guy”. On their chemistry, Slash said, “For the most part it’s effortless. I’m always working on stuff and if I have something I’ll just send it to him or play it during soundcheck or on the bus. He automatically gets into it and starts thinking of melodies.”

Advertisement

In other Myles Kennedy-related news, the rocker was spotted slinging what appears to be a Telecaster-shaped PRS guitar at a recent show in Hamburg, Germany on 1 June. Kennedy’s Telecaster appeared to sport the same back-angled reversed PRS headstock that appears on the Silver Sky, along with what looks like a Narrowfield pickup.

No official word from PRS has dropped on the guitar just yet.

Check out Soundscape VR here.