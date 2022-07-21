Slipknot announce seventh studio album The End, So Far alongside new single The Dying Song

Iowa nu-metal icons Slipknot have revealed the title for their upcoming studio album will be The End, So Far.

Slipknot’s seventh studio album is now set for release on 30 September via Roadrunner records. The announcement was accompanied by the ferocious new single titled The Dying Song (Time To Sing) and a music video for the track directed by the band’s own Shawn Crahan, better known as Clown.

The music video features an opening shot of a person putting on a makeshift mask before revealing them amidst a crowd of other masked people. The band can be seen playing in a room with mirrored walls as a riff that would not sound out of place on Slipknot’s seminal 2001 album Iowa machine guns at a blistering tempo.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for The Dying Song below.

Pre-orders for The End, So Far are now open at Slipknot’s website. The CD version is currently priced at $18.98, with a vinyl version available at $35. Limited quantity $35 box sets including one of two t-shirt designs are also available, and a closer look at the site reveals two special edition vinyls and a cassette of the album that have yet to be revealed.

Slipknot released the first single from The End, So Far in November last year in the form of The Chapeltown Rag, ending two years of silence following the release of 2019’s album We Are Not Your Kind. The album will be the band’s first without drummer Joey Jordinson, who passed away in July 2001 at 46 from an undisclosed illness.

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has made headlines over his recent feud with rapper-turned-pop-punk-artist-turned-rapper-again Machine Gun Kelly. Taylor seemingly started the feud by mocking Machine Gun Kelly first, saying that he was an “old fogey” who hates new music – and then seemed to describe MGK in a rather negative light, alluding to the rapper’s genre switch with the quote, “I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock – and I think he knows who he is. But that’s another story. I’m the worst. And I hate everything.”

Advertisement

It was later revealed that Taylor’s discontentment might have originated over a verse from Taylor that was allegedly due to appear on MGK’s album, Ticket To My Downfall, but Kelly claimed it was “fucking terrible” and didn’t use it

MGK has since fired several salvos at Taylor, but has recently expressed his regret for the debacle, saying, “That situation’s unfortunate because I think both of us let our egos get in the way. You know, I was a fan of Slipknot. I was a fan of Corey.”