“Somebody fucked up”: Slipknot’s new album has been shipping with the wrong name printed

In what looks to be a future collector’s edition item, copies of Slipknot‘s The End, So Far vinyl and cassettes have been found with the wrong album name.

Certain fans have received copies of the album on vinyl and cassette with the name The End For Now printed on the cover – with stickers of the correct title The End, So Far pasted on to cover it up.

Some fans have speculated that vinyl backlogs made it impossible to accommodate a change in album title, though Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has disputed the speculation along with rumours that the band are reverting to the previous title.

In response to a question about the album title in a Ask Me Anything on Reddit, Taylor replied, “The End, So Far was the correct name. Somebody fucked up and didn’t double-check with us.”

Taylor did not offer any further explanation in his Ask Me Anything.

So, apparently the clear vinyl version of the new Slipknot album has the original title on it… pic.twitter.com/kRRpA6Ga9x — Si-Monster Squad (@zombie_simon) October 3, 2022

Slipknot’s The End, So Far was released on 30 September via Roadrunner Records. The band released the first single from The End, So Far in November last year in the form of The Chapeltown Rag, ending two years of silence following the release of 2019’s album We Are Not Your Kind.

The album is the band’s first without drummer Joey Jordinson, who passed away in July 2001 at 46 from an undisclosed illness.

Taylor has recently made headlines for a feud with rapper-turned-pop-punk-star-turned-rapper Machine Gun Kelly, which may have arisen over a verse from Taylor that was allegedly due to appear on MGK’s album, Ticket To My Downfall, but Kelly claimed it was “fucking terrible” and didn’t use it.

MGK has since expressed his regret over the feud, saying, “That situation’s unfortunate because I think both of us let our egos get in the way. You know, I was a fan of Slipknot. I was a fan of Corey.”