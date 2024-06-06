“I wanted to have something quite intimate”: Sophie Lloyd announces first ever solo show

Over the last few years, Sophie Lloyd has cut her teeth riffing in Machine Gun Kelly’s band. However, it’s time for Lloyd to swap out stadiums for something a little more intimate; she’s finally announced her first headline show.

While Lloyd has grown accustomed to performing in front of thousands, her live debut will be a modest affair. Lloyd is set to host an evening of rousing guitar jams at Camden Assembly on 17th October.

In an announcement on Instagram, Lloyd explains why she’s keeping things small. “As this is my first show, I wanted to have something quite intimate,” she admits. “It’s quite limited, so don’t miss out!”

Tickets will go sale on Friday, 7th June, while Patreon supporters can access an exclusive pre-sale. There will also be VIP packages available, allowing fans to attend an exclusive Q&A/meet and greet experience, gain access to an exclusive after-party and more.

The evening will be a huge step for Lloyd. As the title of her debut record suggests, the Youtube sensation still suffers from a degree of ‘Imposter Syndrome’ following her sharp rise to fame. The intimate gig will be the first time Lloyd performs her own tracks in the flesh, and she’s already feeling the pressure. “I better get practising!” she laughs in her Instagram video.

In a previous chat with NME, Lloyd has spoken fondly of her experience shredding for Machine Gun Kelly. While she’d been satisfied posting content online, touring stadiums has given her a hunger for performing live. “I always said I never wanted to be a touring musician because I’m such a homebird,” she explained. “But seeing people have those experiences to music that you’re playing, rather than just seeing numbers on a screen, that’s absolutely amazing.”

“I definitely want to tour my album next year now,” she vowed. “I’m excited to get out there in the real world a bit more, and not just be on a screen. I want to inspire more people to pick up the guitar, especially women. I want to show people that rock music is fucking amazing.”

Lloyd’s November debut, Imposter Syndrome, showcased a stellar guitar hero in the making. The record also had a slew of iconic rockers involved, from Trivium‘s Matthew K Heafy, to Black Stone Cherry‘s Chris Robertson, to Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale. It’s clear that Lloyd is no imposter – the scene is accepting her with open arms.

Those interested in catching Lloyd’s live debut can grab tickets from 10am tomorrow (7th June). VIP packages will also go on sale at the same time.