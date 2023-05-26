Sophie Lloyd puts her new Kiesel signature model through its paces in new single, Lost

British guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd has showcased the capabilities of her new Kiesel signature guitar model, the SL6, in the music video for her new single, Lost.

The track – which also features fellow YouTube guitarist Cole Rolland – is an instrumental shred-a-thon in which the pair exercise off their formidable respective lead chops. The duo regularly trade lead and rhythm duties, occasionally meeting in the middle for some soaring dual-lead harmonies.

But while their playing is face-melting, to say the least, it could be argued that the star of the track’s music video is neither guitarist, but rather Sophie Lloyd’s new Kiesel signature model, the SL6.

The guitar, based on Lloyd’s previous Limited Artist Edition A6H Aries model with Kiesel, adds a host of new features, including a walnut neck, Sustainiac pickups, and the option to customise it with different fretboard materials, top woods and colours. It also marks the first signature model from a female artist for Kiesel, since Lloyd’s recent official introduction into the brand’s signature artist roster.

“If you’d have told me when I was a kid I’d have my own signature guitar line coming out I’d never have believed you, let alone being the first female signature artist for Kiesel!” Lloyd says in a new statement shared with MusicRadar.

“Kiesel took me on when I barely had a thousand followers, it’s been amazing to grow with them and become part of the family. They are one of the most innovative and exciting brands out there and their A6 model has become such an extension of me and my playing that I could never imagine playing anything else.”

She also describes the SL6 as “really unlike any guitar I’ve ever played” and says it will “enhance and inspire players of every ability.”

For more info on the SL6, head to Kiesel’s website.