Sophie Lloyd on reaching a younger girl audience through MGK: “I might not have been able to do that without this opportunity”

Sophie Lloyd has opened up about dealing with fans who react negatively to her joining Machine Gun Kelly’s band as his touring guitarist.

“Machine Gun Kelly is definitely a very controversial figure, and that was something I had to think about going in for sure,” Lloyd admitted in a recent interview with Ultimate Guitar.

“But when I met him and actually got to know him, my view of him changed to seeing that he’s awesome and great. And I know many rock people will be dismayed, but I really do like his music as well.”

The guitarist added, “I don’t think we need to gatekeep music as much as we do. If you think something is shit, [then] you’re going to think it’s shit.”

“At the end of the day, I liked the message that he’s putting out through his lyrics. For me, that’s a very important thing, and I like his message. Encouraging people to be themselves and do the right thing — and that’s something he does — is something that a lot of people aren’t necessarily doing.”

“So, maybe a lot of people weren’t happy with me joining, and I’m okay with that. But most people were encouraging, and they understood that it was a fantastic opportunity for me.”

Elsewhere, Lloyd also explained how working with the popstar has helped her reach new audiences she wouldn’t have been able to otherwise.

“He has a part where he introduces everyone, and you get to shred on your own for a bit and have your moment,” she said. “That’s really cool for me, especially because most of my stuff is hard rock and metal. That’s what I’m really into, and that attracts a certain type of audience.”

“But what’s been nice is that I’ve reached a younger girl audience through Machine Gun Kelly. I see these little girls come up to me with their dads and stuff, and they were like, ‘Oh, we just bought her first guitar because she saw you on stage.’ That’s the thing that’s been so special to me, and I might not have been able to do that without this opportunity.”