St. Vincent’s new podcast will school you on the history of rock music

Come January, Annie Clark aka St. Vincent will be hosting a new podcast about the colourful history of rock music called History Listen: Rock.

Produced by Audible Inc. and Double Elvis, History Listen: Rock is said to be targeted at “music addicts and casual listeners alike”. The podcast will guide you through “key moments that formed legendary movements within the genre”, spotlight artists like Big Mama Thornton, Sex Pistols, Bad Brains, Jimi Hendrix, and Patti Smith, among others.

This also marks the second time St. Vincent is playing host to a podcast, following 2020’s St. Vincent: Words + Music.

“It’s been so fun going back through rock history and revisiting some of my favourite artists and songs, including a bunch that don’t get the recognition they should,” said St. Vincent of the upcoming project.

“When you put it all together, you can see how history repeats and echoes through generations, how music links the past to the present, artist-to-artist. And some of these stories are absolutely wild.”

Brady Sadler, the co-founder of Double Elvis said, “At Double Elvis, we tell stories about music to entertain and provoke audiences to think differently. History Listen will do both of these things by taking listeners on a journey through the historical and cultural progression of music, and we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Audible on this groundbreaking series given their history as a true pioneer in spoken-word audio.”

History Listen: Rock debuts on 12 January 2023 and is available exclusively on Audible. Listen to a preview of the podcast below.