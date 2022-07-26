St. Vincent, Joe Walsh and James Taylor to play week-long musical residencies on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has announced its first run of musical residencies with artists St. Vincent, Joe Walsh, and James Taylor, who will each be joining Jon Batiste’s house band Stay Human for one week at a time.

The residencies will kick off on 25 July starting with St. Vincent aka Annie Clark, followed by performances from Taylor starting 1 August and Walsh starting 8 August. This will also mark the first time each artist has performed with a late-night house band.

According to Deadline, the showcase mirrors a popular format favoured by other late night darlings such as James Corden (on The Late Late Show With James Corden), whose teams have invited artists like Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Lorde to perform week-long residencies of their own.

For those unfamiliar with the programme, The Late Show’s house band Stay Human is led by Oscar-winning vocalist and songwriter Jon Batiste and features Louis Cato, Nêgah Santos, Endea Owens, Louis Fouché, Jon Lampley and Joe Saylor. The band have previously collaborated with Nas, Billy Joel, Cory Wong and Chad Smith, to name a few.

In other news, St. Vincent, who will be appearing on the show tonight, this week released a cover of the Nine Inch Nails classic Piggy, featuring Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl on drums.

Check out the track below.