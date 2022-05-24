Steve Jones addresses Sex Pistols biopic controversy: “It was very stressful, that court case. It was the last thing that I wanted”

Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols has recently spoken about the controversy surrounding the band’s upcoming biopic, Pistol.

The drama began when John Lydon stated he had “nothing to do” with the new series, which eventually led to a bitter court case where he was sued for trying to ban the use of the Sex Pistols’ songs in the biopic.

In a recent chat with NME, Steve Jones gave his thoughts on the matter: “It was very stressful, that court case,” he stated. “I Didn’t want it to happen; it was the last thing that I wanted.”

The six-episode mini series will be available on streaming platforms, Hulu and Disney+, and is directed by the esteemed Danny Boyle, known for the films Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire. The release of the biopic, which is set for May 31, will coincide with a new compilation album The Original Recordings, too.

Later in his interview with NME, Jones also expressed his belief that Lydon might have been unhappy about the biopic not placing him as the main character, as it is based on Jones’ autobiography Lonely Boy and sees him as the central protagonist. He also revealed that he hadn’t been speaking to Lydon prior to the biopic discourse.

Although, it seems Lydon isn’t the only one not totally happy with the portrayal of the band in the upcoming series. Drummer Paul Cook also stated his opinion on a separate call with NME stating, “One of my bugbears with The Pistols [is] the way that everyone thinks Malcolm manipulated the band and we were his puppets, that’s totally not the truth.”

He added, “It does perpetuate that a bit in the series, which is one of the points of it that I didn’t like, I must admit.”

You can find out more and pre-order The Original Recordings here.