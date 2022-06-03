Steve Jones admits he’s “fucking tired” of Sex Pistols’ music: “I’d rather listen to Steely Dan”

Former Sex Pistols guitarist, Steve Jones, has recently confessed that he’s pretty tired of their old discography whilst promoting the new biopic mini-series, Pistol.

The Danny Boyle-directed series is based on Jones’ perspective of the band’s prime and has caused a stir with the ever-outspoken Johnny Rotten (John Lydon), who claims he had “nothing to do” with the series. Lydon even ended up in a bitter court case against his old bandmates, following an attempt to block the use of any Sex Pistols music in the show.

While Jones was out promoting the series, he spoke to The Telegraph and admitted, “​​I never really listen to the Pistols’ music anymore. I’m fucking tired of it, to be honest with you. I’d rather listen to Steely Dan.”

Advertisement

He went on to add in a later conversation with The Associated Press, “I don’t particularly listen to punk rock anymore. My musical tastes have changed a lot over the years, you know, and I’m 66 years old. I’m not a kid anymore. I think it would be a bit silly if I was still flying that flag.”

Along with the new series, the Sex Pistols also released their new compilation album, The Original Recordings and a timely Pistol Mint Commemorative Coin in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this weekend. It’s decorated with the Union Jack flag and the Sex Pistols logo, with the reverse featuring a depiction of the Queen, wearing “her lesser-known lip piercing” in true God Save The Queen style.

You can stream Pistol now on Hulu and Disney+.