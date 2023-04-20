Steve Morse Band to reunite for first tour in a decade

The tour will include seven dates across April and May.

The Steve Morse Band are set to reunite for their first tour in ten years this Spring.

Having joined for a handful of shows already this year, members Morse, Van Romaine and Dave LaRue have announced seven dates across April and May, with more likely to be announced.

Last July, Morse shared that he would be departing Deep Purple to care for his wife. The move brought an end to Morse’s 28-year stint with the band, and Simon McBride took over his position as guitarist full-time following his leave.

In a statement at the time, the band said: “Simon’s playing is up there with the greats. Of course, Steve can’t be replaced, the same as Ritchie [Blackmore], and Steve has a long legacy with Deep Purple. In Simon we have not found a replacement, but an extraordinarily talented and exciting guitarist in his own right.”

The upcoming dates will see Morse’s most prominent musical stint since his departure. The Steve Morse Band played their first live shows since 2019’s Morsefest in February this year across five consecutive events in what could have been a warm up for their upcoming time on the road.

In a new statement, Morse has said of the announcement: “This mini tour is us getting back to what made us the happiest, musically. Working with friends you know and trust, playing snippets of the best part of your lives together is too much fun to call ‘work’! We are very excited to be coming back and playing here, since we formed the foundation of the music touring and playing this town!”

The dates announced so far will take place across North East USA, with the first show on Saturday 22 April at Rams Head in Annapolis, MD.

For the full list of tour dates visit SteveMorse.com.