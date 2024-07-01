Have Steve Vai performing on your dining table with this new augmented reality app

Ever wondered what it feels like to have Steve Vai shredding in your backyard, on your dining table, in front of your dog – or perhaps even on your dog? The virtuoso’s new augmented reality app Zeus In Chains is here to turn those dreams into reality. For a modest price of $2.99.

Developed in collaboration with 4DR Studios, the app lets users project a pre-recorded video of Vai performing Zeus In Chains whenever and wherever they want. Volumetric video was used to create a hyper-realistic 3D model of Vai, which is then projected into the real world through augmented reality.

The process, explains Vai, involved him entering a green room with 48 cameras that captured all angles of his performance.

“Volumetric video creates 3D avatars of real people, capturing genuine emotions, bringing soul to the digital realm,” says 4DR Studio’s Natasja Paulssen. “The app is the beginning of a new journey into the virtual worlds that are coming into existence now.”

Vai will also be using fan-generated clips of him shredding in the craziest of places to complete the full Zeus In Chains video. Fans can upload snippets of up to 10 seconds long on social media and share them directly with Steve Vai via the hashtag #VaiEverywhere.

“This app allows the user to visually capture me performing Zeus In Chains into any environment through their phone,” says Vai. “I put together some of these clips for the 1st 60 seconds of Zeus In Chains, but since I love performing all around the world, I encourage folks to download this app and create some crazy content of me performing at a historical location near you, or in a hilarious situation, and upload your video to a platform of your choice to help me finish this video.”

“The goal here is to build a final full length video for Zeus in Chains with fan created content.”

Download the app on iOS and Android now.