Stevie Nicks speaks out on gun control in the US: “Guns are not toys. Background checks are not that hard.”

Stevie Nicks has called on lawmakers in the US to tighten gun control following the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting.

Nicks is the latest musician to speak out on the tragedy which took the lives of 21 people, 19 children and two teachers, after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School. The suspect was later shot dead by law enforcement officials.

The singer posted a statement to social media in which she called for strict laws on guns to prevent further mass shootings and spoke of her sadness for the lives taken.

In her statement, Nicks said: “My hope for this country is that the lawmakers just find a way to make buying an assault rifle more difficult. There is just no reason to have a gun that would disintegrate a deer — or a small animal, if you are, indeed, an honourable hunter.”

She continued, “When those guns go into the hands of obviously disturbed people, it gives them a sense of unbelievable power that they have never felt before. Power, used in a bad way, is the opposite of ‘power’ used in a good way. Once people have felt the power of those guns, they are never the same. They are addicted. And then there is no turning back. So don’t give them that power. Make it really hard for them to get that gun.”

Nicks closed her letter with wise words from her father after stating, “Guns are not toys. Background checks are not that hard.”

You can read it in full below:

Other celebrities who have come forward to call on tighter laws following the shooting include Taylor Swift and Brandon Flowers of The Killers. Artists who have historically called for gun control before the tragedy include the likes of Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam and Tony Bennett.