Stryper performs a set using battery powered amps after power outage: “Well, that was a first.”

Stryper performed a set last Saturday (5 November) using battery powered amps due to a loss of power.

The concert at Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California, was without power 30 minutes before the American metal band were supposed to go onstage.

It meant the band had to make do with two battery powered amps, a snare drum, and three members singing a capella.

The band’s frontman Michael Sweet, 59, shared a post to social media the following day explaining the incident.

He wrote: “Well, that was a first! The power went out on Sunset last night 30 minutes before our set and we went out on @thewhiskyagogo stage and rocked with 2 battery powered practice amps, 1 snare drum and 3 acapella vocals to a second night, sold out crowd! You can’t stop The Rock.

“The power came back on 30 minutes after our set. What an amazing night and we love you all!!! It was one for the books…

“The light always shines in the dark.”

The Christian-metal band Stryper was formed in 1983 under the name Roxx Regime, becoming the first outwardly Christian heavy-metal group to reach mainstream success.

They changed their name to Stryper by the time they signed with Enigma Records and released their debut, The Yellow and Black Attack, in 1984.

The band consists of Michael Sweet on lead vocals and guitar, guitarist Oz Fox, bassist Perry Richardson and drummer Robert Sweet.