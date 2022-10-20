Syd Barrett documentary completed, to feature Roger Waters, David Gilmour and Pete Townshend

Have You Got It Yet?, the highly-awaited documentary on Syd Barrett, featuring guest appearances from Roger Waters and David Gilmour has now been completed, Deadline reports.

More than a decade in the making, the documentary is named after one of the artist’s unreleased songs, and will explore both Barrett’s musical career and the personal battles he faced with mental health issues.

Narrated by actor Jason Isaacs, the film features guest appearances from Barrett’s former bandmates, Roger Waters, David Gilmour and Nick Mason, all of which discuss their time working with the artist and the full impact that he had on Pink Floyd.

Advertisement

In addition, Barrett’s sister Rosemary Breen, Pink Floyd managers Andrew King and Peter Jenner, Blur’s Graham Coxon and The Who’s Pete Townshend have all taken part in the documentary.

Over fifty tracks from Barrett’s discography are included in the film’s soundtrack, as well as details on how the songwriter co-formed Pink Floyd, his dismissal in 1968 and the final, reclusive years of his life, which he spent focusing on painting.

The project was first started by Storm Thorgerson, who helped design artwork for albums such as Dark Side Of The Moon, although was later taken over by LA-based filmmaker Roddy Bogawa after Thogerson’s death in 2013.

Speaking on the documentary, Bogawa stated (as reported by Deadline):

“It’s the tragic story of Brian Wilson and Kurt Cobain and many others in music and art, whose explosive creative drives often rest on fragile exuberant energy that gets pressure-cooked from their success.”

“The film is not only a portrait of one of the most iconic cult figures in music through the lens and memories of his bandmates, lovers, friends, and musicians, but also a look back at a group of friends growing up in the mid-‘60s and their idealism, ambitions, hopes and dreams during such an amazing cultural moment.”

Advertisement

A release date for Have You Got It Yet? Is yet to be announced.