Prospective Tame Impala, Diana Ross collaborative album is actually the soundtrack for the next Minions movie

Hopes that a star-studded collaborative record from Tame Impala and Diana Ross was on the way have been dashed against animated, yellow rocks, as it turns out the posters that sparked rumours of the project are actually promoting the soundtrack of the next film in the Minions franchise.

Over the weekend, music fans spotted posters around London entailing details of the release which includes artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Gary Clark Jr, and many more acclaimed names in current rock and pop.

Reports of Ross working with Tame Impala surfaced last year, as The Sun reported they were working on a track together. With Tame Impala and Diana Ross’ top billing, and the presence of powerhouse pop producer Jack Antonoff, the posters seemed to imply that the track had blossomed into a full album with guest appearances from the featured artists.

Music fans on twitter expressed their hope for the album, and questioned whether this could also be the lineup for a festival. However, it is neither, and the musical contributions from the likes of Brittany Howard, Caroline Polacheck, H.E.R. and Jackson Wang will not contribute to a full collaboration between Tame Impala and Diana Ross, and instead will soundtrack the antics of the ever-present Minions.

See the full tracklist to the surprisingly star-studded soundtrack below.

Turn Up The Sunshine – Diana Ross ft. Tame Impala Shining Star – Brittany Howard ft. Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire 1975) Funkytown – St Vincent (Lipps Inc 1979) Hollywood Swinging – BROCKHAMPTON (Kool & The Gang 1974) Desafinado – Kali Uchis (Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto 1959) Bang Bang – Caroline Polachek (Nancy Sinatra 1966) Fly Like An Eagle – Thundercat (Steve Miller Band 1976) Goodbye To Love – Phoebe Bridgers (The Carpenters 1972) Instant Karma! – Bleachers (John Lennon 1970) You’re No Good – Weyes Blood (Linda Ronstadt 1975) Vehicle – Gary Clark Jr. (The Ides of March 1970) Dance To The Music – H.E.R. (Sly and The Family Stone 1967) Black Magic Woman – Tierra Whack (Santana 1970) Cool – Verdine White Born To Be Alive – Jackson Wang (Patrick Hernandez 1979) Cecilia – The Minions (Simon & Garfunkel 1970) Bang Bang – G.E.M. (Nancy Sinatra 1966) Kung Fu Suite – RZA Minions: The Rise Of Gru Score Suite – Heitor Pereira

Ross put out her 25th studio album, Thank You, in November 2021, her first album of original material since 1999. Kevin Parker of Tame Impala is currently on tour and set to continue touring through the summer following the release of record, The Slow Rush, in 2020. Parker also stated back in February in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald that a new Tame Impala record could be on the way sooner than what the normal pattern is for his history of putting out releases.

Producer Jack Antonoff has worked with some of the biggest artists in modern music, including many of the artists set to feature on the potential record. His production discography includes Taylor Swift, St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey and Florence and the Machine.