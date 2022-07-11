Watch Taylor Hawkins’ son play drums on My Hero in tribute to his late father

A viral clip of Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane playing drums on My Hero in tribute to his late father at a recent Fourth of July block party has emerged online.

TikTok user @Lagtownsfinest shared footage from the performance from the recent Fourth of July holiday weekend with the caption “The hawk would’ve been proud”, noting that there was “not a dry eye in the house” in a follow-up clip. According to @Lagtownsfinest, Shane dedicated the performance to his father.

Watch Shane Hawkins on the drums below.

@lagtownsfinest Replying to @evanamaral320 Not a dry eye in the crowd, such a touching tribute to his dad 🥲 ♬ original sound – Lagtownsfinest

The young Hawkins was joined for the tribute by Laguna Beach band The Alive, who have opened for Taylor’s cover band Chevy Metal, and were the opening act for Foo Fighters in Chile a week before his passing at 50 on March 25 earlier this year while the band were on tour in South America.

Following his untimely passing, the band cancelled their upcoming tour dates. They wrote in a statement: “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

The Foos have announced two upcoming tribute shows for Taylor Hawkins in London and Los Angeles this September. London’s Wembley Stadium will see Liam Gallagher, Josh Homme, Geddy Lee, Brian May, Roger Taylor and Wolfgang Van Halen performing as special guests, while the Kia Forum in Los Angeles will feature the likes of Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett and Alanis Morissette.

Tickets for both shows are now on sale. Proceeds will benefit charities in the UK and US chosen by the Hawkins family.