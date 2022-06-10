Taylor Hawkins’ wife thanks fans in first statement since drummer’s death: “Taylor valued his dream role in Foo Fighters every minute of his 25 years with them”

Taylor Hawkin’s wife Alison has made her first public statement since the drummer’s tragic passing, telling fans “I want to share how much you meant to him.”

In a statement shared on Foo Fighters‘ Facebook page, Alison wrote, “My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.”

“As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance. Taylor was honoured to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.”

“Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalogue of songs he contributed to and created.”

“In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honour Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us. Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too.”

Hawkins’ Foo Fighters bandmates along with his family have recently announced two tribute concerts in his honour: one in Wembley Stadium in the UK, and one in the Kia Forum in Los Angeles with an “all-star” lineup that has not yet been revealed.

Hawkins passed away in March at the age of 50 while the band was on tour in South America, leading to the band cancelling all upcoming tour dates as they grieved the loss.