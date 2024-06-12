Taylor Swift voted the 8th best guitarist of the last two decades

Taylor Swift has been voted the eighth best guitarist of the last two decades in a new poll by UK guitar retailer guitarguitar. The study was commissioned to mark the retailer’s 20th anniversary as it launches a ‘Playable’ exhibition of special guitars to celebrate the most inspiring players.

While Swift isn’t widely known for her technical ability with a guitar, the fact that she regularly plays guitar on her record-breaking global Eras tour means she’s getting the six-string in front of millions of fans around the world, which is worthy of note.

The top spot in the poll, however, is taken by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ John Frusciante. Most often a Strat player, he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2022. So what makes him so good? Well, producer Michael Beinhorn, who worked with the Chili Peppers on albums such as Mother’s Milk, has previously said that Frusciante has an expert understanding of composition and music theory and would even transcribe Steve Vai guitar solos back in the day.

Following Frusciante is Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys in second place, with John Mayer in third. Sam Fender and Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood make up fourth and fifth. Elsewhere in the list is Chris Shiflett, Tom DeLonge, H.E.R., and more. You can check out all 20 below:

John Frusciante (Red Hot Chili Peppers) Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys) John Mayer Sam Fender Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead) Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) Ed O’Brien (Radiohead) Taylor Swift Tom DeLonge (Blink-182) Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro) Jim Root (Slipknot) Keith Urban John 5 (Mötley Crüe) Brad Paisley Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens Of The Stone Age) Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes) H.E.R. Adam Hann (The 1975) Ed Sheeran Julien Baker

guitarguitar’s “Playable” exhibition includes a series of limited-edition, hand-painted Fender Stratocasters, each covered in motifs inspired by an artist’s career. These are available for fans to play as they tour around stores until 25 June.

Adam Speck, a spokesperson for the retailer, comments, “Over the last 20 years we’ve welcomed so many guitarists through our doors, whether they are picking up a guitar for the first time, or finally getting their hands on their dream one.

“We’ve even sold guitars to some of the iconic guitarists who have inspired many more to follow in their footsteps. Creating this playable exhibition with Fender is a thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with us over the last 20 years. And whether it’s Under the Bridge, or Seventeen Going Under, we can’t wait to see our customers show off their skills on these very rare pieces.”

Find out more at guitarguitar.