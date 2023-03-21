Taylor Swift’s parents DIY-ed her Fearless guitar with glue and rhinestones a day before tour began

The instrument is a recreation of the famed acoustic used by the singer during her 2009 Fearless tour.

Taylor Swift has offered some insights into the very fine craftsmen and the very fine tools behind the recreation of the bejewelled Fearless guitar she’s using on her Eras tour.

On 16 March, the day before her tour kicked off in Arizona, Swift posted a picture of a set of hands working on the sparkly creation on Instagram Stories, along with the question:

“Was my Eras tour Crystallized Fearless guitar made by: A) Artisans and finely trained craftsmen B) A professional musical instrument manufacturer C) My parents with super glue and a free afternoon”

🚨 Taylor Swift via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/QdrCzompei — Update Swift Brasil (@updateswiftbr) March 16, 2023

The next image features a different view of the guitar, this time with her parents’ hands laying out a ‘13’ (the singer’s lucky number, for you non-Swifties) in rhinestones coupled with the text “It’s not not C”.

Notably, the bejewelled instrument is a recreation of the famed acoustic guitar used by the popstar during her 2009 tour in support of Fearless.

Featuring 52 sold-out dates across the US, Swift’s ongoing Eras tour opened last Friday with an eye-popping three hour set, including 44 songs performed across 10 ‘acts’, each one revisiting a different record.