Ted Nugent blasts decade-old top guitarists list: “You have to have shit for brains to [include] Joan Jett – [and] some of my greatest memories include lesbians”

Ted Nugent has raged over a top 100 guitar players list from 2010 in a New Year’s Eve livestream hosted on his own YouTube channel. And as expected, the outspoken rocker didn’t hold back on his criticism of those who made it on the over-decade-old list.

The list which Nugent lambasted on the air was Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Guitarists list, which was put together by music journalist David Fricke… back in 2010.

“How do you list the top 100 guitar players and not list Derek St. Holmes? How do you do that? You do that by lying,” the 73-year-old musician said. “The same way you get Grandmaster Flash in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. You do that by lying. You have to be a liar.”

In particular, Nugent honed in on the inclusion of Joan Jett on the list, whilst also making a completely uncalled for comment about the musician’s sexuality.

“You have to have shit for brains and you have to be a soulless, soulless prick to put Joan Jett – love Joan, some of my greatest memories include lesbians. I love the lesbians; it’s a cocktail of wonderment,” Nugent said.

“Put another dime in the jukebox, baby; great rock and roller – but as a top 100 guitar player; but you don’t list Rickey Medlocke or Dave Amato,” he continued. “Dick Wagner and The Frost from Detroit.”

“By the way, if Grandmaster Flash is in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and Joan Jett is on the list of top 100 guitar players, then I’m Caitlyn Jenner’s boy toy.”