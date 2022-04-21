Tedeschi Trucks Band announce their “most ambitious” studio release, I Am The Moon

Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced a new four-part album series titled I Am The Moon, with the first instalment set to be released this June.

The legendary blues rock group will include 24 new songs across the four-part album, which will be released over four months starting 3 June. The four LPs, subtitled I. Crescent, II. Ascension, III. The Fall and IV. Farewell, will each be accompanied by a film posted to the band’s YouTube account three days before each LP’s release.

In a statement shared with Classic Rock, Tedeschi Trucks Band say that the album series is inspired by a 12th-century poem called Layla and Majnun by Persian poet Nizami Ganjavi, a “mythic Persian tale of star-crossed lovers, and emotionally driven by the isolation and disconnection of the pandemic era.”

Watch the trailer for I Am The Moon below.

The band was forced to stop touring during the COVID-19 pandemic, turning to songwriting at Tedeschi and Trucks’ home studio in Jacksonville, Florida.

Guitarist Derek Trucks says the process was “amazing” due to how quickly the duo wrote the tracks, explaining, “There are even chord changes that mirror other tunes on the albums – themes and variations, lyrical allusions, that pop back up. You always want to do something bigger and thematic. This is the first time it happened naturally.”

The I Am the Moon albums will be individually available in vinyl and CD format. A deluxe box set containing all four albums will also be available and is set to ship on 9 September. Pre-orders are open now.