Marty Friedman isn’t the hardest Megadeth guitarist to emulate, according to Teemu Mäntysaari

Teemu Mäntysaari, Megadeth‘s latest axeman, has pulled back the curtain on his journey thus far with the thrash metal band. In a new interview with Chaoszine, the virtuoso reveals which former Megadeth guitarist’s style he finds most challenging to emulate — and the answer may just surprise you.

As Mäntysaari explains, every guitarist’s parts come with their own set of challenges, “but the good thing is that I’ve been a fan of the band, and I’ve known the previous guitarists and their styles in some capacity already in the past.”

“I’ve studied quite a bit of Marty Friedman’s style and even Kiko [Loureiro]’s style before I stepped into the band.”

“I have to say I didn’t study that much [of] Chris Poland,” he says, “but I knew kind of what kind of style he plays. And then I was really curious to find out that he has some of these more bluesy and fusion-y things, which I also learned before.”

“So it has been really interesting and enjoyable to have not only one style that you need to handle and play well, but kind of from all these different guitarists – Dave’s rhythm playing, of course, and then all the solo guitarists, the lead guitarists who have been in the band.”

Mäntysaari adds that while he does his best to “pay respect to everybody”, his goal isn’t to “try to imitate 100 per cent each one of them.”

“I do wanna respect the songs, and if I think of myself as a fan, if I go see a band that I like, I like to hear the solos as they are on the record, because that’s how I know them. Of course, it depends on the style of music, but in this style of music, I think that’s what fits and that’s what I try to do. I try to play them as original as I can with my own little nuances maybe.”

When asked which of his predecessors’ styles he found the most difficult to emulate, Teemu replies: “I’d say probably Jeff Young and Chris Poland. Chris Poland has a quite special style with his special intonation, very special vibrato and the whammy-bar use. So that’s probably more out of my comfort zone, but it has also been very nice to be able to then learn some of those things.”