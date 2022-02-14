That chrome Silver Sky at the Super Bowl was a one-off made specifically for the show

Eagle-eyed viewers of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show will have noticed a rather unique guitar being played during the performance by Dr Dre, Snoop Dog and Eminem: a completely chrome PRS Silver Sky.

PRS took to Instagram to shed some light on the custom creation, stating that it was “Wrapped by the production team” of the show. It was being played by PRS artist Rob ‘Freaky Rob’ Gueringer.

Gueringer is a guitarist for, among many others, Kendrick Lamarr, Cardi B, Kanye West, Eminem and Lil Wayne.

Given the one-off nature of the chrome wrapping for the Silver Sky, it’s not likely this will be a guitar you’ll be able to pick up for yourself anytime soon. Although, the Silver Sky does have a history of special limited-edition finishes.

The bass being played, a Jackson, was also wrapped in chrome for the show.

Check out the performance in full below.