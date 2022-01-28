The Beatles release remastered legendary rooftop concert in full

The Beatles’ legendary farewell rooftop gig has finally arrived on digital platforms.

The new release, Get Back: The Rooftop Performance features the full 40-minute show, recorded on 30 January 1969. It has been remixed in stereo and Dolby Atmos by Giles Martin and Sam Okell.

Martin explained why the project didn’t make it on to the expanded box-set of Let It Be to Rolling Stone: “We wanted to put it on the box set. But it just took up too much real estate. It’s 40 minutes, so it didn’t make any sense. But the response to Get Back has been so extraordinary.”

He explained that the documentary’s reception inspired him to put together an audio-only release. “I always thought the rooftop concert is better to be seen and listened to, rather than just listened to,” he said. “[But] there was such an overwhelming request: ‘Why don’t we have this?’ That’s why we did it. I think this is more of a historical document for fans. I’ve made it so fans can listen to everything I have, really. I cut off a bit at the end, which is basically just wind noise, and that’s it. I mixed the whole thing from start to finish in its entirety.”

You can check out the full digital album here.

Get Back: The Rooftop Performance’s tracklist:

1. Get Back” (Take 1)

2. Get Back” (Take 2)

3. Don’t Let Me Down” (Take 1)

4. I’ve Got a Feeling” (Take 1)

5. One After 909”

6. Dig a Pony”

7. Jam/God Save The Queen

8. I’ve Got a Feeling” (Take 2)

9. Don’t Let Me Down (Take 2)

10. Get Back (Take 3)