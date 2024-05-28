“Everyone will be excited when they see what we have in mind”: The Black Keys make first statement since cancellation of entire North America tour – which came amid rumours of low ticket sales

The Black Keys have released a statement following the cancellation of their entire North American tour, which came amid rumours of low ticket sales. The duo, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, are hinting at a “similarly exciting, intimate experience” in place of the formerly scheduled shows.

The North American leg of their International Players tour was due to commence in September but was called off last weekend with no comment provided by the band at the time. The stint was scheduled in support of their most recent album, Ohio Players, which landed back in April.

Via X/Twitter, the band have now released a poster image reading “please stand by” and a statement. “The band wants to assure everyone that Dan & Patrick are alive and well,” it begins.

“Following the recent run of shows in the UK & Europe, including stops at iconic venues like Brixton Academy and the Zenith in Paris, we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the International Players Tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band, and will be announcing a revised set of dates shortly.

“Everyone who had purchased tickets and/or VIP to the initial tour dates will be fully refunded – and when the new plans are announced, will be the first to be able to buy tickets.”

It concludes, “Thank you for your understanding and apologies for the surprise change… We’re pretty sure everyone is going to be excited when you see what we have in mind though, and look forward to seeing everyone soon.”

The band wants to assure everyone that Dan & Patrick are alive and well. pic.twitter.com/dlHMXgCRUK — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) May 26, 2024

At the time of the mass cancellation, fans online speculated that low ticket sales compared to the cost of touring was to blame. It appears that no clear reasoning for the cancellation has yet been given.

Ohio Players features contributions from Noel Gallagher on three of its tracks – On The Game, Only Love Matters, and You’ll Pay. Carney had referred to the Oasis star as “The Chord Lord” following their time in the studio, with Auerbach similarly stating that working alongside Gallagher was “a really amazing experience”.

