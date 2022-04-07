The Clash is releasing a 40th-anniversary edition of Combat Rock, featuring unreleased songs and demos

English punk rock band The Clash will be releasing a 40th-anniversary edition of their 1982 album Combat Rock this coming May.

Titled Combat Rock / The People’s Hall, the collection will include the original album, along with 12 additional songs compiled by the surviving members of the Clash.

Originally released in May 1982, Combat Rock is the final album from The Clash line-up of Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Topper Headon. Featuring two of the band’s most well-known tracks — Should I Stay Or Should I Go and Rock The Casbah — Combat Rock is the band’s biggest selling and their highest-charting album in both the UK and US.

Advertisement

Following their 17-show residency at New York’s Bond Casino in 1981, the band rehearsed and recorded at The People’s Hall in the squatting neighbourhood of Frestonia in London. Soon after, they embarked on a tour of East and SouthEast Asia, during which the album sleeve image was photographed in Thailand.

In addition to the iconic 1982 LP, the upcoming reissue will include a bonus disc dubbed The People’s Hall that features unheard, rare and early version of tracks recorded following their 1981 single This Is Radio Clash up to the release of Combat Rock.

Among them are a new version of Your Rights recorded at the People’s Hall on the Rolling Stones Mobile Studio, previously unreleased instrumental version of He Who Dares Or Is Tired, an unreleased original mix of The Escapades of Futura 2000, Mikey Dread’s Radio One, the outtakes The Fulham Connection (previously known as The Beautiful People Are Ugly Too) as well as Idle in Kangaroo Court.

A pair of the band’s collaborations with the late English Beat singer Ranking Roger have also been released ahead of the special edition reissue. A two-track EP containing the tracks Rock the Casbah and Red Angel Dragnet will be available digitally from 6 April, with a limited edition 7” vinyl following on 20 May.

Listen to the tracks below:

Advertisement

Combat Rock / The People’s Hall is now available to pre-order here. It will be released on 20 May in double-CD, triple-vinyl and digital formats.

Check out the full tracklist and cover art below.

Combat Rock – SIDE A

Know Your Rights Car Jamming Should I Stay Or Should I Go Rock The Casbah Red Angel Dragnet Straight To Hell

Combat Rock – SIDE B

Overpowered By Funk Atom Tan Sean Flynn Ghetto Defendant Inoculated City Death Is A Star

The People’s Hall – SIDE A

Outside Bonds Radio Clash Futura 2000

The People’s Hall – SIDE B

First Night Back In London Radio One – Mikey Dread He Who Dares Or Is Tired Long Time Jerk The Fulham Connection

The People’s Hall – SIDE C