The future of Glastonbury Festival has been secured

“The grant of planning permission will provide certainty and secure the future of the largest and most iconic music and performing arts festival in Europe,” says a spokesman representing Glastonbury Festival Events Ltd.

Glastonbury Festival has been secured a future after local politicians in Somerset granted it permanent planning permission.

Since 2010, Glastonbury Festival has had planning permission to hold the festival on the basis of rolling temporary planning permission – which was due to expire next year.

The now approved plans, which ensure that Glastonbury Festival can return once a year on a permanent basis once a year, also include the hosting of the annual Pilton Party, camping events which can take place during festival fallow years, and the agricultural use of the site outside of the festival period.

“The grant of planning permission will provide certainty and secure the future of the largest and most iconic music and performing arts festival in Europe,” says a spokesman representing Glastonbury Festival Events Ltd.

The permission also allows the “permanent regularisation” of the Pyramid Stage, along with a building currently used for storage and recycling, and the allocation of land to accommodate the temporary festival workforce.

This year’s festival is set to be headlined by Elton John, who confirmed that his performance will be his last ever show on British soil, while the end of his tour is set to conclude in Sweden in July.

“As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans,” John said in a statement.

“They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career… I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world.”

This year’s Glastonbury Festival will be held between June 21 and 25. For more information visit glastonburyfestivals.co.uk.