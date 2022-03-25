The Rolling Stones’ legendary 1977 secret shows at the El Mocambo to see first-ever official release

In 1977, fans appeared at the 300-capacity El Mocambo venue in Toronto, Canada, expecting to see April Wine supported by a band called The Cockroaches. In reality, April WIne were supporting, and The Cockroaches were actually The Rolling Stones. The band’s two nights at the venue are now set to be officially released for the first time in May.

The setlists for the two nights spanned a range of the band’s catalogue, and some blues covers such as Little Red Rooster, Mannish Boy and Worried Life Blues. They touched on some hits, including Jumpin’ Jack Flash and Brown Sugar, as well as Hot Stuff, Hand Of Fate and Melody taken from their newly-released LP Black And Blue.

Ahead of the official release of the live album, the band have released two tracks: Rip This Joint and It’s Only Rock N’ Roll (But I Like It). Check them out below.

The full tracklist spans all of the Stones’ 5 March performance at the El Mocambo, as well as a few tracks from their 4 March. Some of the Mocambo performances have surfaced before, appearing on the 1977 live album Live You Live. However, the full set has never officially been released.

Live At The El Mocambo hits all of the standard formats on 13 May this year. See its full tracklist below, and preorder the record here.

Live At The El Mocambo track list:

1. Honky Tonk Women

2. All Down The Line

3. Hand Of Fate

4. Route 66

5. Fool To Cry

6. Crazy Mama

7. Mannish Boy

8. Crackin’ Up

9. Dance Little Sister

10. Around And Around

11. Tumbling Dice

12. Hot Stuff

13. Star Star

14. Let’s Spend The Night Together

15. Worried Life Blues

16. Little Red Rooster

17. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)

18. Rip This Joint

19. Brown Sugar

20. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

21. Melody

22. Luxury

23. Worried About You