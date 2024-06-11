“I’m f**king sick of it”: The Who’s Roger Daltrey says fans looking up setlists beforehand have “ruined” live shows

The internet has “ruined” live shows for The Who’s Roger Daltrey, who says he’s “fucking sick” of fans looking up setlists before the event.

The rockstar tells Billboard that the days of being surprised at concerts are long gone, stating: “Too many people reveal songs. There’s no surprises left with concerts these days, ’cause everybody wants to see the setlist. I’m fucking sick of it.”

“The internet’s ruined the live shows for me,” he continues. “Who wants to know what’s coming next? People forget about surprises. I can’t stand it.”

When the interviewer suggests that having a setlist at hand could be useful for fans who might need a bathroom break, the singer hits back with a laugh: “Why not just start to listen to the bloody show in the toilet, then?”

With his North American tour kicking off later this month, Daltrey stresses once more that he’s “not gonna talk about songs”. What he does promise, however, is that you’d get “a mostly acoustic set of Who gems, rarities, solo nuggets and other surprises”.

The musician also shares that he will be performing The Who’s Won’t Get Fooled Again, though he won’t be doing the song’s iconic scream.

“I’m gonna get the fucking audience to do the scream. I’ve done that scream for 55 years, and I’ve had enough of it. I don’t even want to try it now; it’s brutal on the vocal cords. They can do the scream, and I’ll do everything else. I’m more into singing these days. At the age of 80, I think I deserve to be.”

“I’ve done all those years with The Who, and I’ve done my solo stuff and charity gigs and all that. I just want to branch out and do something different, where I’ve got different instrumentation and I can stop using tape loops,” Daltrey says.

“I’m just determined to enjoy myself and explore the freedom I’ve got to do what I want to do on this tour, and let’s see where it ends up.”