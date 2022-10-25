CCTV shows thief who stole Nita Strauss’s guitar pedal off the stage during a clinic

Nita Strauss has shared CCTV footage that shows a man stealing one of her guitar pedals during a clinic in Georgia.

Footage of the theft, which took place on Saturday (22 October), was shared by the ex-Alice Cooper guitarist on her Instagram page.

At the time of the incident, Strauss was taking part in a clinic in Atlanta’s Big House Guitars and was talking to fans during a meet-and-greet, having just finished the live performance segment of the event.

Advertisement

The item in question was a Boss GT-1000CORE multi-effects unit, which is seen being taken by a man who then attempts to conceal the act by holding an envelope over the pedal.

“After a fun afternoon clinic at Big House Guitars in Atlanta, this MF decided to steal my GT-1000 core pedal off the stage while I was doing the meet and greet,” Strauss explains in the post. “Didn’t count on the store having 30 cameras around the building I guess… Thankfully, nothing irreplaceable was taken and my [Ibanez JIVAX2] Ghost, which was also on stage, is safe and sound with me. Thieves suck.”

Responding to a comment on one of her posts, the Demi Levato guitarist confirms that while she has not yet managed to recover the stolen pedal, the owner of the venue has replaced it for her – something she states is a “very kind gesture since it was absolutely not his fault it got stolen”.

In other Nita Strauss news, this morning the guitarist took to social media to unveil a newly-released track. Called The Wolf You Feed, the new single was recorded in collaboration with Arch Enemy frontwoman, Alissa White-Gluz. Find the music video below.