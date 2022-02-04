Thurston Moore’s instrumental guitar album Screen Time to get Southern Lord release

Thurston Moore has announced that his instrumental guitar album Screen Time will get a digital release later this month on Southern Lord, with vinyl to follow.

Screen Time is the ex-Sonic Youth guitarist’s first release on Southern Lord, the record label founded by Sunn O)))’s Greg Anderson. It will be released digitally on 25 February, with physical versions following later.

The album was recorded across the summer of 2020, amid the chaos of the unfolding global pandemic and the protests against racist police violence in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. A press release states of the album’s title: “How much screen time does a parent allow a child? How much screen time does a child need to realise a world which has the means to coexist as a community in shared exchange?

Advertisement

“The cover image of Screen Time is of a youngster curled into a book, the pages vibratory with text radiating through the skin, blood and bone – an aspect entirely missing from digital media, though the actuality of transparency in our daily lives through streaming etc we can only hope leads to the awareness of fairness.”

You can hear tracks The Station and The Walk ahead of the release over on Bandcamp.

Screen Time tracklist

1 The Station

2 The Town

3 The Home

4 The View

5 The Neighbor

6 The Walk

7 The Upstairs

8 The Dream

9 The Parkbench

10 The Realisation