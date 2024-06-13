“It has lots of cool-sounding riffs, and they’re easy to figure out”: Polyphia’s Tim Henson says beginner guitarists should study this Black Sabbath record

Guitarists who are just starting out should take the time to study Black Sabbath’s Paranoid record and the “cool-sounding riffs” on it, says Polyphia virtuoso Tim Henson.

In a new interview with Avenged Sevenfold’s Johnny Christ, Henson reveals how he and his bandmate Scott LePage were both introduced to Black Sabbath separately as a kid by their fathers, and that the first record they ever learned by ear was the band’s 1970 album Paranoid.

“Honestly, that record is such a wonderful thing for a beginner guitar player,” says Henson [via Ultimate Guitar]. “Because [it has] lots of cool-sounding riffs, and they’re easy to figure out. And there’s gratification [for] a new player there.”

“That’s how we felt when we listened to those records. That’s why we wanted to learn. Those guitar parts are incredible, and they’re, they’re cool as hell, and they make sense on the fretboard. There’s a clear path to follow, in the way the fingers move in relation to the fretboard.”

Love for Tony Iommi’s fretboard tricks aside, Henson also shares his respect for the godfathers of heavy metal, saying: “Scott and I have all the respect for everything that Black Sabbath has done. And that’s why we wanted to learn the music, because it was sick.”

“As a beginner guitar player… most of the riffs are pentatonic, so I think it’s just a great starting point if you want to learn something by ear, and you’re just starting out with guitar. Black Sabbath’s Paranoid is a great one to go with. Like, how many people’s first riff is Iron Man, right?”

He continues: “Dude, the fifth, though, from that power cord, it brings a sense of finality; like there’s no other like colours it could be, it just locks it into the one and the five, you know. But, yeah, just awesome.”