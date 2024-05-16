Guitar.com exclusive: Save $40 on Tim Pierce’s comprehensive guitar Masterclass

There are so many ways to learn guitar nowadays, and it can be difficult to know where to start and which learning route to take. Sure, there’s no shortage of educational content available on YouTube, and you can certainly use the platform to your advantage, but if you’re serious about making big strides in your playing, paying for an online course is usually well worth the investment.

One of the best out there right now is the Masterclass of Tim Pierce, a session guitarist and content creator who has worked with the likes of Christina Aguilera, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Avril Lavigne, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Phil Collins and so many more.

Yep, Pierce’s list of credits is both extensive and widely varied, so when it comes to teaching guitar in a wide range of genres, he knows what he’s talking about.

Tim Pierce’s Masterclass offers over 1,800 videos, amounting to more than 150 hours of educational content to help you take your guitar playing to the next level. There are sections on Lead Guitar, Rhythm Guitar, Blues Guitar, Gear, Tones and Tips, Theory and Studio Techniques and even a Complete Beginners Course with over 100 videos, so all bases are covered and no stone is left unturned.

And better yet, the Masterclass grows constantly, with new content in the form of new videos, tabs and jam tracks added through the year.

He even comes recommended by one of the top guitar builders in the world, Paul Reed Smith: “Tim Pierce is one of the best guitarists and guitar teachers in the world. The very rare quality he has, is that he can make learning the guitar fun and understandable, in a way that improves your playing, that minute, that hour, that day. Highly recommended!”

And for you, our valued Guitar.com readers, we’re thrilled to be able to offer you an exclusive discount on the entire Masterclass. Normally priced at $149 per year, you can sign up right now for just $109 for the entire year, and for every year you choose to remain a student.

You can head to Tim Pierce Guitar right now to sign up.